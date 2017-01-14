Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Broncos finalize deals with McCoy as OC, Musgrave as QB coach](http://www.thedenverchannel.com/sports/broncos/broncos-agree-in-principle-on-deals-with-mike-mccoy-as-oc-bill-musgrave-as-qb-coach) (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

The Broncos secured the multi-year deals for both coaches on Friday afternoon. Their arrival provides Denver with a one-two punch from their top offensive coaches that few teams can match from an experience standpoint and familiarity with the AFC West.*

Joseph begins overhauling Broncos coaching staff (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

Not even a year ago they were riding firetrucks through downtown Denver with the players to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Now, the Broncos' coaching staff is undergoing a major overhaul.

Broncos looking young again, set interview with Derius Swinton for special teams coordinator (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

Derius Swinton II, 31, the San Francisco 49ers' special teams coordinator last season, interviewed with new Denver head coach Vance Joseph at Dove Valley on Friday for the same job, according to an NFL source.

Diversity alliance lauds NFL's recent hiring cycle (Mike Sando, ESPN.com)

NFL teams hired more minorities as first-time head coaches in five days than they had hired in the previous five years.

Casserly on Vance Joseph: 'A Tony Dungy-type leader' (NFL.com)

Good Morning Football breaks down the Broncos' new head coach, Vance Joseph.

To keep defense humming, Broncos must improve against the run (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

The team's run defense was simply never up to the standard the unit set in accomplishing the rest of its weekly to-do list. The Broncos were No. 4 in total defense, No. 4 in scoring defense, No. 3 in sacks and No. 1 against the pass. But run defense? The Broncos were 28th in the league, surrendering 130.3 rushing yards per game.

Broncos name McCoy offensive coordinator (Andrew Mason)

McCoy returns for his second stint on the staff. He served as the Broncos' offensive coordinator from 2009-12.

Broncos agree to terms with Musgrave as quarterbacks coach (Andrew Mason)

Musgrave, who played for the Broncos in the 1995 and 1996 seasons, returns to the organization to work on Vance Joseph's staff.

Ellis feels sadness about Chargers' departure from San Diego, a 'special place' to Broncos (Andrew Mason)

Vance Joseph's hiring wasn't all that was on Joe Ellis' plate this week, given the pending relocation of the Chargers and the Raiders' continued process with Las Vegas.

Through the Years: Mike McCoy (DenverBroncos.com)

Take a look back at Mike McCoy's NFL coaching career, including his previous time as Broncos offensive coordinator.