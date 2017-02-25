 Skip to main content
Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, February 25, 2017

Feb 25, 2017 at 12:58 AM

Broncos awarded 4 compensatory picks for 10 total in 2017 draft (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)
In addition to their own six selections, the Broncos gained a third-round (No. 101), fifth-round (177) and two seventh-round (252 and 253) picks.

Broncos’ Siemian out of sling, says ‘everything going well’ with shoulder recovery (Troy Renck, KMGH)*
Trevor Siemian shed the sling on his surgically-repaired, non-throwing left shoulder, and remains optimistic he will be ready when OTAs begin in April. *

Compensatory picks are a reward for smart teams (Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk)
As a result, the consistently good teams tend to be the teams that consistently get a lot of compensatory picks. And the teams that consistently try to spend themselves out of last place are the ones that don't get a lot of compensatory picks.

