Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, February 25, 2017

Broncos awarded 4 compensatory picks for 10 total in 2017 draft (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

In addition to their own six selections, the Broncos gained a third-round (No. 101), fifth-round (177) and two seventh-round (252 and 253) picks.

Broncos’ Siemian out of sling, says ‘everything going well’ with shoulder recovery (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

Trevor Siemian shed the sling on his surgically-repaired, non-throwing left shoulder, and remains optimistic he will be ready when OTAs begin in April. *