Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, December 3, 2016

Lynch receives the nod vs. Jacksonville (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

Facing a near must-win situation Sunday given their slim margin for error and difficult schedule remaining, the Broncos will turn to rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch. *

Miller gives every player in AFC West custom bottle of wine, thank you note (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

That's more than 200 bottles.

Ward poised to join some fast, and hard-hitting, company (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

"I feel like I'm playing my best ball right now,'' Ward said.

Broncos' Marshall, Jaguars' Jackson eager to face ex-teams (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

"I've been looking forward to this game for a long time," Marshall said of his first chance to play against the team that drafted him in 2012 only to doubt him and dismiss him, cutting him on three separate occasions.

Bishop Kearney grad Gause tackles adversity (Jeff DiVeronica, Democrat & Chronicle)

Quentin Gause hasn't had much familiarity with failure in his athletic career.

Five Broncos things you should know: Lynch gets ready, Marshall's motivation, & more (Andrew Mason)

This weekend's game means much more than you'd expect for a 7-4 team facing a 2-9 club whose playoff hopes are mathematically remote.

Broncos promote WR Raymond to active roster, move Janovich to injured reserve (Ben Swanson)

Janovich, who suffered an ankle injury on the first play of Sunday night's game against Kansas City, had surgery on Tuesday.

Thomas powers up for stretch run (Caroline Deisley)*Demaryius Thomas doesn't speak up often, but when he does, people pay attention. But more often than not, Thomas lets his play speak for itself. *