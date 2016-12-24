Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, December 24, 2016

Defensively, the Broncos' magic number is 20 -- that is, they're 7-2 when holding opponents to 20 points or fewer. This is consistent with their formula from 2015, when they held opponents to 18.5 points per game on the way to the Super Bowl. In fact, they're allowing less (only 18.4 points per game) in 2016.*

Von Toby meets Miller (KUSA)

Christmas came early for Toby the Bernese Mountain Dog, now known as Von Toby.

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com

Five Broncos things you should know: The threat of Travis Kelce, the need of a ground game & more (Andrew Mason)

Kelce has more 100-yard games than any other AFC receiving target this season ... and with wet, windy conditions forecast for Sunday, Justin Forsett and the ground game need to come up big.

Broncos promote TE Krieger-Coble to active roster (Ben Swanson)

The Broncos have added a member of their practice squad for help at tight end with two players ruled out for Sunday's game.

Taking What's His: Harris' new reality (Aric DiLalla)

Chris Harris Jr. has gone from an undrafted player to one of the league's lockdown corners — and that's not an easy transition.