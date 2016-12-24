Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, December 24, 2016

**[
Broncos rule out Ward, Green, Derby for KC showdown](http://bigstory.ap.org/article/4a8edddcb44e4997a22c1131989c7792/broncos-rule-out-ward-green-derby-kc-showdown) (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)**
Winning at Arrowhead Stadium will be harder for the defending champs without safety T.J. Ward, who leads Denver with 87 tackles, and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, all of whom sustained concussions against the Patriots last week.*
Thomas Q&A: Christmas is a special day for the Broncos’ veteran WR (Nick Groke, Denver Post)
Demaryius Thomas will mark more than a game Sunday when the Broncos kick off in a must-win game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. It is also Christmas day. And that means it is also Thomas' birthday.
Broncos must wrestle history to stay in playoff race (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)
The Broncos are 3-13 in December games in franchise history in Arrowhead Stadium, and as much as they would like to shove them aside, that's what their record is. But whether or not that matters this weekend is up for debate.
Broncos' approach to QB still smart (Bucky Brooks, NFL.com)
Defensively, the Broncos' magic number is 20 -- that is, they're 7-2 when holding opponents to 20 points or fewer. This is consistent with their formula from 2015, when they held opponents to 18.5 points per game on the way to the Super Bowl. In fact, they're allowing less (only 18.4 points per game) in 2016.*
Von Toby meets Miller (KUSA)
Christmas came early for Toby the Bernese Mountain Dog, now known as Von Toby.
Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com
Five Broncos things you should know: The threat of Travis Kelce, the need of a ground game & more (Andrew Mason)
Kelce has more 100-yard games than any other AFC receiving target this season ... and with wet, windy conditions forecast for Sunday, Justin Forsett and the ground game need to come up big.
Broncos promote TE Krieger-Coble to active roster (Ben Swanson)
The Broncos have added a member of their practice squad for help at tight end with two players ruled out for Sunday's game.
Taking What's His: Harris' new reality (Aric DiLalla)
Chris Harris Jr. has gone from an undrafted player to one of the league's lockdown corners — and that's not an easy transition.
Under the Helmet: Q&A with Crick (Ben Swanson)
With a chance to reunite with the Texans coaching staff he began his career with, fifth-year defensive end Jared Crick knew he'd be in Denver in 2016. He sat down with us to discuss his first season in Denver and more.