Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, August 27, 2016

Broncos’ rookie McGovern prepared to assume unexpectedly significant OL role (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Connor McGovern has let his mind wander a bit to Sept. 8. Because of injuries and uncertainty at the position, it isn't a stretch that the Broncos' fifth-round pick could be the opening day starter at right guard.

Catch up on top storylines as Broncos host Rams in preseason Week 3 (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The quarterbacks are far from the only decisions the Broncos must make in the next few days. The roster has to be trimmed from 90 to 75 players on Tuesday, which means Saturday's game is a final audition for many in positional battles.

What to watch for: Rams-Broncos (Conor Orr, NFL.com)*

Trevor Siemian gets the start under less-than-ideal circumstances. *

Wolfe has “just gotten better” since dominant postseason (Andre Simone, BSN Denver)*

With a rotation that will have to adjust to some new players, veterans like Wolfe stepping up will be crucial. *

9 Broncos goals for their preseason game vs. L.A. Rams (Mike Klis, KUSA)

There should be a more concerted effort to get the zone-blocking, one-cut rushing system going against the Rams with C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and on-the-bubble Ronnie Hillman expected to get carries.

McManus aims to kick bullying to the curb (Ben Swanson)

Two years ago, McManus was a guest at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 2015 'Be Beautiful, Be Yourself' Fashion Show in Denver. While there, he heard a touching story about Ryder Braden, a 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome who was being bullied.

WATCH: Ridin' with the Broncos: Norwood (DenverBroncos.com)

Wide receiver Jordan Norwood takes us on a tour of his car, the Tesla Model S, and shows us why this car is a perfect match for his personality.