Broncos, Briefly: Monday, September 5, 2016

From scout team to starter, Siemian is ready for his debut (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

For about two weeks last season, Trevor Siemian got to pretend he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an NFL MVP, with an extra 30 pounds of muscle and couple of inches on his slight frame.

Schofield to start at right guard (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Schofield from his inside blocking position will be lined up Thursday across from Panthers' defensive tackle Star Lotulelei with Kawann Short and Charles Johnson lurking nearby.

Webster named special teams captain for first time in his career (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

"The way he finished last year and the way that he came back this offseason and this camp, no, it does not surprise me at all," Kubiak said of Webster.

Broncos embrace the underdog role (Troy Renck, KMGH)

Broncos safety T.J. Ward, trying to be polite, could not care less.

Broncos defensive play of the week: Stick, sack, strip, recover, repeat (Dennis Best, BSN Denver)

The Denver Broncos get to the passer, it's just what they do. It seemingly doesn't matter who Wade Phillips plugs into his league-best system, they all just make plays.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Five things you should know from the Broncos' Sunday (Andrew Mason)

With a Thursday night opener against the Carolina Panthers looming, Sunday was a "football Wednesday," with the Broncos in a practice-and-meeting schedule that is typical of a Wednesday during a normal week with a game on a Sunday.

'No Fly Zone' is locked in for Week One (DenverBroncos.com)*

Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, and Chris Harris Jr. explain why the Broncos secondary feels prepared as they head towards Week One of the NFL season. *

Janovich reacts to Nebraska's Sam Foltz tribute (Aric DiLalla)

When Andy Janovich's alma mater, Nebraska, opened its season on Saturday, the team did so with heavy hearts.* *

Photos: Prepping for the Panthers (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos completed their first practice of the regular season Sunday as they get ready to host the Panthers.