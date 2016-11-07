Broncos, Briefly: Monday, November 7, 2016

Three Keys Unlocked: Raiders 30, Broncos 20 (Andrew Mason)

It went awry right from the start.

Broncos turn focus to New Orleans (DenverBroncos.com)

Broncos players discuss how they plan to turn their focus to a big match-up vs. the Saints after a tough loss in Oakland.

Siemian Says: Searching for answers to early-game woes (Aric DiLalla)

His two-touchdown, 283-yard game didn't lead the Broncos to a victory, and a host of issues contributed to the loss: drops, sacks, a lack of sustained drives.

Five Key Moments: Raiders 30, Broncos 20 (Aric DiLalla)

Much of Sunday night's game was an offensive slog for the Broncos, but the best offensive play of the night may have come on a relatively innocuous play.

Broncos injury updates: Wolfe goes down with shoulder injury (Ben Swanson)

Head Coach Gary Kubiak had no update after the game but said that Wolfe would be evaluated Monday when the team returns to UCHealth Training Center.

Bibbs eludes multiple defenders on 69-yard TD (DenverBroncos.com)*

Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs eludes multiple defenders on a 69-yard TD from QB Trevor Siemian's screen pass. *

Coming up short in Oakland (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos challenged at times but ultimately didn't have enough as they fell 30-20 in Oakland.* *

The best of the rest:

Can't-Miss Play: Thomas secures tough 23-yard reception (NFL.com)

Thomas gave the Broncos a boost in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

Broncos vs. Raiders highlights, score: Bibbs dances through defense for 69-yard TD (Sean Wagner-McGough, CBSSports.com)*

That was Bibbs' first career touchdown. It might've come in what was essentially garbage time, but that's a play that shouldn't go unnoticed. *