Broncos, Briefly: Monday, November 21, 2016

His brain waves, though, remain perfectly wired as he accurately recited the difference between his historical defensive unit that won Denver a Super Bowl last season and the one that has helped the Broncos to a 7-3 record entering this bye week this season.

For Broncos to make late push, offensive line has to raise its game (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

But the bottom line is that quarterback Trevor Siemian gets hit too much.

WATCH: Denver Broncos cheerleaders, UCHealth take on mannequin challenge (UCHealth)

The Denver Broncos cheerleaders, mascot Miles and team members take on the latest internet craze in Loveland, Colorado.

What takes place at Sports Authority Field during a Broncos bye week? A student hack-athon. (Tom McGhee, Denver Post)

Sports Authority Field, better known for the roar of crowds and spectacular sprints to the end zone, hosted students writing computer code that brought to life new uses for existing technology during the weekend.

Raiders game to feed Mexico’s growing appetite for NFL action (Vic Tafur, SF Chronicle)

With teams from border states California and Texas, the National Football League heads to Mexico, taking its prime-time "Monday Night Football" showcase outside the U.S. for the first time.

Critical red-zone turnover dooms Chiefs in 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay (Terez Paylor, Kansas City Star)

Chris Conte and Jameis Winston made sure of that, rallying the resilient Bucs to a 19-17 win over the Chiefs before a stunned announced crowd of 72,277 at Arrowhead Stadium.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Broncos' rookie class reflects on promising start, readies for rest of the season (Ben Swanson)

At this point, through 14 weeks of football — four preseason, 10 regular-season — the Broncos' rookie class is happy to get an extended rest in the bye week after a schedule that would be equivalent to a full college season.