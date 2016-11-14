Broncos, Briefly: Monday, November 14, 2016

Thanks to Simmons and Parks, Broncos again show why you must expect the unexpected (Andrew Mason)

When everything appears to be going askew, when the season appears on the brink of disaster, when the path to victory appears narrow and closing fast, these Broncos find a way.

Three Keys Unlocked: Broncos 25, Saints 23 (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos got off to a good start in this area, marching 85 yards in 13 plays to a game-opening touchdown -- their longest and most productive game-opening drive of the season.

Stewart soars to three takeaway game vs. New Orleans (Aric DiLalla)Among those who made the trip were nieces and nephews who saw Stewart play in person for the first time. He sure made a good impression.

Simmons, Parks share incredible moment postgame (DenverBroncos.com)*

Broncos TV's Matt Boyer talks with safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks about their blocked extra point return for two points, and why this felt like a 'Welcome to the NFL' moment. *

Broncos reverse troubling trends before bye week (Ben Swanson)

"We've been getting beat up all week," Sanders said. "Even before the game, I was watching television and they were talking about our offense and how we're stagnant and can't get first downs on third down."

Stewart speaks with Deion Sanders postgame (DenverBroncos.com)*

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart gets the call from NFL Network's Deion Sanders to talk about his impressive performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2016 NFL season. *

Shots of the game: Victory Formation (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos celebrate their victory over the Saints.

Week 10 Highlights: Broncos vs. Saints (DenverBroncos.com)

The Denver Broncos traveled to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to face off vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2016 NFL season.

Broncos' secondary provides sparks in thrilling victory over Saints (Nicki Jhabvala)

"I am very proud of our team," Kubiak said. "We fought all day long. That was our message last night in our team meeting. I just want to see everybody fight. Coaches, players and everybody laid it on the line. It was a great football game."

Former ballet student, high school high jumper lift Broncos past Saints, 25-23 (Mike Klis, KUSA)

"It was about fourth, fifth grade, it was probably about that time I did ballet for about a week,'' said Denver Broncos' rookie safety Will Parks.

Broncos remain in the thick of the NFL playoff race after shocking the Saints (Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated)Justin Simmons produced a 126-inch broad jump and 40-inch vertical at the 2016 NFL draft. The analysis of such numbers tends to be overblown, but teams will tell you that they matter.

Denver Broncos' victory akin to Mississippi River flowing north (Woody Paige, Colorado Springs Gazette)At 2:53 p.m. Sunday the Mississippi River began to flow north, and nobody noticed. The New Orleans Saints had just gone south.