Broncos, Briefly: Monday, May 30, 2016

Broncos veterans put aside personal contract disputes for on-field success (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

The Denver Broncos routinely profess their love for their players, and why not with this current group, since the roster represents the core of the defending Super Bowl champion. But decisions get made every offseason, including this one, and there are some Broncos who have tried to live with those decisions as they grind through the team's offseason workouts.*

A look into Week 1 enemy lines: Carolina's offseason and more (Jenny Vrentas, MMQB)

The Panthers open the 2016 season with the Broncos, and Rivera was checking the tape for a pattern of a go-to defensive call they like to use in certain down-and-distance situations. If I see it, he asked himself, do they see it? Of course, that's just one of the lingering, leftover questions from that afternoon in Santa Clara, Calif.

Each AFC team's weakness evaluated (Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com)*

Only one starter (2014 sixth-round pick Matt Paradis) returns from the Super Bowl, and that is by design. Denver patched together a shaky line last season and changed things up dramatically. *

Sly Williams: "I want to play more snaps than I did last year." (Sam Cowhick, BSN Denver)

"I want to play more snaps than I did last year," he said. "I think last year I played around 50 percent of the snaps. I want to obviously improve on that. I think I have the opportunity to if I keep working. My biggest thing is just make more plays—make big-time plays for this team and just keep working hard every day."

You have questions, Mase has answers on seemingly every player on the roster (Andrew Mason)*

The third training camp is typically when a player must take a step forward or risk being replaced by a younger prospect. *

Jake Plummer came away impressed with

Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer knows what it takes to quarterback a team in the NFL, and he left Thursday's practice with a good impression of the three players competing for a starting spot in Denver. *