Broncos, Briefly: Monday, July 18, 2016

You can say Denver's pass rush looks promising](http://espn.go.com/blog/nflnation/post/_/id/207148/broncos-pass-rush-among-nfls-best-falcons-claim-bottom-spot) (Sheil Kapadia, ESPN)*
In signing Von Miller to a six-year, $114.5 million contract extension Friday, the Denver Broncos ensured that they'll again have one of the NFL's most prolific pass rushes in 2016.*
Sanders, come on down (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk)*
Emmanuel Sanders has made it known that he wants to remain in Denver and said last month he was hopeful that a deal would get done. *
Von's teammates react to his monster deal (CBS 4 Denver)*
On Friday, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller became the highest paid defensive player in the history of the NFL after signing a six-year deal worth a reported $114 million with $70 million in guarantees. That sent the social media world buzzing.
20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 10. Who will be the No. 3 safety? (Andrew Mason)
They had a knack for making plays on the ball during OTAs; each intercepted passes -- including one day where each had pickoff. They are equally proficient in the meeting room.
Mason's Mailbag: Elway, Broncos still in good cap shape for future (Andrew Mason)
It will be crucial for the Broncos to hit on as many draft picks and other young acquisitions as possible so they don't need to gobble up what is left of the cap space to fill holes that are not yet projected.