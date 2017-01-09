Broncos, Briefly: Monday, January 9, 2017

Broncos’ head-coaching search continues; Vance Joseph to be interviewed in Denver (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

On Tuesday in Denver, they're expected to entertain a third in Vance Joseph, the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator who was up for Denver's head-coaching and coordinator positions in 2015.

Broncos to interview Vance Joseph in Denver on Tuesday (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Joseph made decent adjustments after those three drives but it was too late in a 30-12 first-round playoff loss Sunday in Pittsburgh.

NFL coaching carousel: Dolphins' Vance Joseph remains a hot candidate (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)*

This is not how Vance Joseph wanted his season to end. *

New coaching staff will have a keen eye on Anderson's recovery (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

It is Anderson, by word and deed. He has shown a gritty side as he has gone from being an undrafted rookie, to becoming a starter and then to being named to the Pro Bowl.

'The guy is incredible:' Ben Garland, former Denver Bronco, believes in Kyle Shanahan's future (David Ramsey, Colorado Springs Gazette)

"Absolutely," Garland said. "He's an incredible coach. I've loved playing for him, and I think he'll be successful wherever he's at. I hope he stays, but he'll be successful wherever he goes, and he'll definitely get the opportunity."

Coaching tracker: Latest news on interviews, moves (NFL.com)

A list of candidates and open jobs.

Mason's Mailbag: A look ahead to free agency (Andrew Mason)

Heuerman looked the part in the last three games when he was pressed into service. Whether it was a corner-turning moment or not will depend on whether he can stay healthy and what the 2017 coaching staff thinks of him.