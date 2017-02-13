Broncos, Briefly: Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Broncos priorities: Men and more men (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Priority No. 1 for the Broncos this offseason is to improve the play of the men along the offensive line.

Broncos need offensive line overhaul in order to restore run game (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

In 2016, the Broncos were 27th in rushing at 92.8 yards per game and 28th in yards per carry at 3.6.