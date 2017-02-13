 Skip to main content
Broncos, Briefly: Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Feb 13, 2017 at 01:47 AM

Broncos priorities: Men and more men (Mike Klis, KUSA)
Priority No. 1 for the Broncos this offseason is to improve the play of the men along the offensive line. 

Broncos need offensive line overhaul in order to restore run game (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)
In 2016, the Broncos were 27th in rushing at 92.8 yards per game and 28th in yards per carry at 3.6.

Top 10 NFL 2017 free agents (Nate Davis, USA Today)
NFL free agency doesn't begin until March 9. Between now and then, teams will have the opportunity to re-sign or franchise (from Feb. 15 - March 1) their best players.

