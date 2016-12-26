Broncos, Briefly: Monday, December 26, 2016

'Frustrating' loss leaves Broncos out of playoffs](http://www.denverbroncos.com/multimedia/videos/Frustrating-loss-leaves-Broncos-out-of-playoffs/30e0c785-7caa-4e4f-9da8-d481c75b1bb2) (Phil Milani)*

The Broncos talk about what's next after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs eliminated them from playoff contention with one game left on the 2016 schedule.*

Simmons' INT a bright spot for defense (Matt Boyer)

Despite injuries and big plays against the Broncos secondary, rookie safety Justin Simmons showed his ability to make plays in Denver's final road game vs. Kansas City.

Broncos' postseason hopes end in 33-10 defeat to Chiefs (Andrew Mason)

The offense struggled, the defense was gashed early, and the loss that eliminated the Broncos continued their frustrating recent pattern.

Three Keys Unlocked: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10 (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos were unable to overcome an early deficit in Kansas City and the Chiefs came away with the Christmas night victory.

Siemian Says: Frustrating day at QB in Chiefs rematch (Ben Swanson)

After Trevor Siemian's big game against the Chiefs in Week 12, he found himself more frustrated in the rematch on Christmas.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: A Kansas City clash (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos fell to the Chiefs, 33-10, in Kansas City, ending their chances of making the playoffs.

Elway brings holiday cheer to Broncos fan recovering after random shooting (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

News of the incident quickly got out, but Daugherty's name and details of his horror and recovery were omitted. But they were shared with the Broncos and general manager John Elway, who worked behind the scenes to ensure that his life would change for the better again in November and once more on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

**How a 4-0 start ended with no postseason for the Broncos **(Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)When the Denver Broncos look back and try to figure out how the high hopes they had for 2016 came crashing down around them on a rainy night in Arrowhead Stadium, they will likely end up at two spots on the football calendar.