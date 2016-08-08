Broncos, Briefly: Monday, August 8, 2016

Elway: I believe the Broncos got better this offseason (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

"Just to be around them, because I don't get them in meeting rooms," he says. "I just try to hang, and you get a feel for guys and personalities and how they fit."

Elway talks Manning courtship, four-year run, retirement (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The quarterbacks will be forever linked and stand together in one of the many keepsakes scattered throughout the team's UCHealth Training Center.

Roby tired of talk, "just ready to play" as Broncos approach preseason (Andre Simone, BSNDenver.com)

Big plays, monumental ones, that's what Bradley Roby does. Training camp, the end of a Monday Night Game that seems lost, the Divisional Round of the playoffs, it's all the same to the Denver Broncos talented young corner.

NFL Preseason Power Rankings: See where the Broncos land (Chris Burke, SI.com)

Winning the way Denver did last season, with its defense buoying a stagnant offense, makes for a difficult journey, but even with all of the uncertainty on offense, the Von Miller-led D is talented enough to pull it off again.

*WATCH: Mecklenburg impressed by Broncos linebackers (Matt Boyer)

Broncos great Karl Mecklenburg chats with Broncos TV about his time at 2016 training camp and what he thinks about the Broncos defense heading into the season.*

1-on-1: Harris Jr. setting goals even higher (Phil Milani)*

Chris Harris Jr. talks 1-on-1 with BTV's Phil Milani about his goals for 2016 and being a dad for the second time. *