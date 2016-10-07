Broncos, Briefly: Friday, October 7, 2016

Someone has been "stealing" Wolfe's sacks. But Broncos' pass-rush still ranks No. 1. (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

"I've been stealing Derek's sacks for two or three years," said Miller, who noted that he often barely outraces Wolfe to quarterbacks.

Broncos to honor cancer survivors during Falcon's halftime (Krystyna Biassou, KUSA)

During halftime of Sunday's home game against the Falcons, the Broncos will honor 125 cancer survivors.

Falcons' top-rated offense faces its biggest test yet against Broncos' defense (Vaughn McClure, Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

The Falcons' success is no secret: offensive firepower.

High-flying Falcons don't impress Denver's safeties (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

"Not as impressive as it sounds," Broncos safety T.J. Ward said. "There were a lot of broken coverages and guys left wide open. They still did a good job fighting them, but it wasn't the game that I thought it was after watching it."

Broncos vs. Falcons Week 5 Preview (NFL.com)A look at this week's contest.

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis lent a hand at Habitat for Humanity's CEO Build (Broncos.com)

Habitat for Humanity and the Denver Broncos teamed up to build affordable housing in metro Denver. Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis lent a hand along with 40 C-level executives.

BMW Ultimate Performance: How the Broncos are setting the pace (Andrew Mason)

His 5.5 sacks have him on a 22-sack pace that would set a Broncos record, surpassing his 18.5-sack total of 2012, and would also put him just a half-sack shy of Michael Strahan's league-record total, amassed in 2001.

Through My Eyes: Winn explains his fumble recovery vs. Tampa Bay (Billy Winn)

I jump up, grab the ball and tried to make a little move, but by the time I made that move someone had already jumped on my back to tackle me.

Broncos to expand recognition of cancer survivors Sunday (Ben Swanson)

As is the case for many people, it's impossible for Broncos players to say cancer has not directly impacted them or someone they know.