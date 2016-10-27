Broncos, Briefly: Friday, October 28, 2016

Book it, the Broncos need rookie running back to power offense (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

"We just felt like he had what we were looking for in our offense," Elway said in recent weeks. "We thought to find him there was just surprising for a guy we thought could play on every down."

Ware credits Broncos fans for getting his Super Bowl ring back (Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports)

"Not only was the '12th Man' out there when we're playing on the field, when we're off the field, they did their job, what they needed to do and get everything out there," Ware said.

Train Like a Bronco: Team debuts new outdoor gym for fans (KUSA)

The Denver Broncos know a thing or two about getting into shape. And now the team wants to help fans get a solid workout in too.

Broncos Film Room: Breaking down Booker's breakout (Andre Simone, BSN Denver)

As both backs ran with efficiency, the passing game was able to compliment the run and even the Broncos red-zone troubles seemed to vanish in the contest.

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

What you should know: Anderson's surgery, Bibbs vows no drop off for Broncos at RB, & more (Andrew Mason)

But the status of the Broncos' No. 1 running back beyond this week remains up in the air, with more illumination set to come after he undergoes surgery late Thursday afternoon in California.

Under the Headset: Q&A with Wide Receivers Coach Tolbert (Ben Swanson)

The 14-year coaching veteran sat down to talk with us about his dynamic with that tandem, life as an NFL coach during the season and where his group can grow.

BMW Ultimate Performance: Big night for ground game a team effort (Andrew Mason)

Not even Barry Sanders, Walter Payton or Jim Brown made the success of their teams' ground games happen on their own.

Elway Access: Trade deadline approaching (DenverBroncos.com)*

In his weekly interview, John Elway talks about the Broncos ground game, facing the Chargers and the upcoming trade deadline. *