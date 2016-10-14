Broncos, Briefly: Friday, October 14, 2016

Broncos push past loss without Kubiak (DenverBroncos.com)

Despite not having their head coach this week, Broncos players are ready to move past a tough game against San Diego on Thursday night.

Booker provides spark but comeback falls short (DenverBroncos.com)

Devontae Booker provided a spark for the Broncos offense in the third quarter, but Denver's comeback fell short, as it lost 21-13 in San Diego on Thursday night.

Three Keys Unlocked: Chargers 21, Broncos 13 (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos' league-record 15-game road divisional winning streak ended with a thud at Qualcomm Stadium on Thursday night.

Broncos’ Nike Color Rush (DenverBroncos.com)

A look at the Broncos' Nike Color Rush uniforms for their Thursday night game against the San Diego Chargers.

Five Key Moments: Broncos fall to the Chargers (Caroline Deisley)

Trevor Siemian and the offense took advantage of the Chargers' special teams' turnover by stringing together a 51-yard drive resulting in a five-yard touchdown to Bennie Fowler, his first of the season.

Siemian Says: ‘Too little, too late’ (Aric DiLalla)

The Broncos' hopes for a last-second, comeback win hung in the air as a Hail Mary rocketed through the San Diego sky.

Fowler on touchdown grab, what's next for Broncos (DenverBroncos.com)

Broncos TV's Matt Boyer talks with wide receiver Bennie Fowler about his touchdown catch against the Chargers and where the team goes from here after their game against San Diego.

Highlights: Week 6 - Broncos at Chargers (DenverBroncos.com)*

The Denver Broncos visit the San Diego Chargers in Week 6 of the 2016 NFL season. *

The best of the rest:

Harris Jr.: The 5 Toughest Receivers I’ve Ever Covered (Chris Harris Jr., Players Tribune)*

In the NFL, anticipation is everything. It's very, very hard to make an interception if you are just reacting to what you see after the snap. It's already too late at that point. NFL receivers are too fast, too physical. *

*15 photos of the Broncos and Chargers’ gorgeous ‘Color Rush’ uniforms (For The Win)

Denver went with a throwback look but updated with modern colors. *