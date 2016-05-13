Broncos, Briefly: Friday, May 13, 2016

](http://www.denverpost.com/broncos/ci_29885413/matt-paradis-is-last-man-standing-broncos-offensive)**

Janovich's addition shows the teams determination to use a fullback (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

And in a time when fewer and fewer teams in the league even have one on the roster, the Broncos took the next step to secure the player they wanted by selecting Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich in the sixth round 176th overall. Janovich was the multi-purpose player the Broncos wanted given they see him as a lead blocker, a back who has enough elusiveness to carry the ball occasionally if needed, and projects to be a special teams regular.

Paradis is now the vet of the o-line (Troy Renck, Denver Post)

Matt Paradis, a college walk-on at Boise State who learned to drive a truck while feeding farm animals, stood alone at the podium last week, looking at the media with curious amusement. Paradis likes to talk, but in private, not with the media. Yet two years after he was drafted, one year after he starred at rookie minicamp as an invited practice squad player, Paradis represented the last man standing.

Denver's offseason grade from ESPN (Bill Barnwell, ESPN.com)

While [Brock] Osweiler unquestionably has more upside, Denver is a veteran team that needed a short-term option with a relatively high floor. They were able to draft a long-term option with massive upside when they grabbed Paxton Lynch at the end of the first round. With Osweiler still mostly an unknown quantity -- he may prove to be a worthwhile NFL starter -- it's still unclear whether he's any better than Sanchez. The opportunity to use that $12.5 million or so elsewhere in 2016 may pan out as the better move for the Broncos.

Broncos defense still elite, should propel team to 10 wins (John Clayton, ESPN.com)Until the offense gets more out of the quarterback position -- Mark Sanchez is the presumed starter, for now -- the Broncos might not be that 12- or 13-win team, but because of their defense, they are still good enough to win double-digit games.

The 2013 NFL Draft revisited (Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com)

The Broncos had seven picks and only one -- first-round defensive tackle -- was a starter for the Super Bowl champs last year. That's unreal. Third-round corner Kayvon Webster has developed into a top-tier special teams player. Other than those two, this draft produced little. Second-round runner Montee Ball was a bust.

Peel the Onion Podcast with (Brandon Krisztal)

Bradley Roby has a plan for everything. He knows exactly how he wants to spend his time and doesn't want to take anything for granted.

Janovich seeks to be next in a great line of fullbacks (Jim Saccomano)

The game of pro football is constantly evolving, and one of the most popular developments ever is the evolution of the passing game into the highly sophisticated one of today.