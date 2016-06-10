Broncos, Briefly: Friday, June 10, 2016

Webster: "I want to be part of the No Fly Zone" (Troy Renck, Denver Post)](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/06/09/kayvon-webster-i-want-to-be-part-of-the-no-fly-zone/)*

In the darkness after practice, cornerback Kayvon Webster can't make the starting lineup, but he can make sure he is ready if the opportunity surfaces.

Lynch signs a four-year deal with Broncos (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

The Broncos signed first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch to a four-year deal Thursday afternoon, getting their entire 2016 draft class under contract.

Next up for Broncos: Contract talks with Sanders, Marshall (Mike Klis, 9News)

The Denver Broncos never stop conducting business. The team is now engaged in contract extension negotiations with receiver Emmanuel Sanders and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall.

Lynch deal means Broncos' rookie class signed, deal (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Lynch's agent was at the Broncos' suburban Denver facility Thursday afternoon, and the quarterback formally signed the contract after the team's final practice of a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Coach Wade just might wear a big ring for a really big thing (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Wade Phillips, with his wry smirk and quick mind, did it again Thursday. After a post-practice question about the Broncos' ceremony this weekend when the team will receive its Super Bowl rings, the 68-year-old Phillips -- he'll be 69 in less than two weeks -- added another verbal gem to his ever-growing pile when he referenced Drake's "Big Rings."

Business savvy Okung bets on himself by brokering own deal (Pat Graham, Associated Press)

On the football field, Russell Okung is a top-notch offensive lineman. In the field of business, he wants to reach that status, too.

*

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Lynch "up and down" as mandatory minicamp concludes (Andrew Mason)

One area at which Paxton Lynch is improving is anticipating his receivers' routes as they make their breaks. Lynch is able to release the ball as they start their cut to the outside, and the football usually arrives on time.