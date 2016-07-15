Broncos, Briefly: Friday, July 15, 2016

WATCH: Broncos take the field to host annual Denver Broncos/Gatorade Jr. Training Camp](http://www.9news.com/news/local/features/broncos-host-jr-training-camp/273267950) (Janet Oravetz, KUSA)*

The Denver Broncos partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to host a one-day Jr. Training Camp for at-risk youth.*

Dedicated fan celebrates Super Bowl 50 victory with an EPIC tattoo (Dan Hanzus, NFL.com)

Which brings me to the gentleman below, who didn't roll the dice with a prediction tattoo but will get plenty of respect in Broncos fan circles for this.

PHOTOS: Miller victim of 'sliming' at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 (Glen Barber, Denver Post)

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 show airs on July 17, 2016 at 8pm on Nickelodeon.

Miller: Super Bowl MVP, four-time Pro Bowler and chicken farmer (Sam Alipour, ESPN)

On a sweltering July afternoon in DeSoto, a sleepy suburb just outside of Dallas, the chicken farmer sweats through his Texas A&M T-shirt as he tends to two dozen of his feathered friends in the backyard of his parents' home.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 7. Who could start a new undrafted streak? (Andrew Mason)

Three of the primary candidates to handle kickoff returns are undrafted rookies: wide receivers Bralon Addison, Kalif Raymond and Mose Frazier.

Gotsis on track to return for beginning of training camp (Aric DiLalla)

After a nine-month recovery process from a torn ACL in his left knee, Gotsis said Wednesday he felt he was on track to return near the beginning of the Broncos' training camp.