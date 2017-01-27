Broncos, Briefly: Friday, January 27, 2017

Building Broncos: OL, Fixing the line is a must, but it won't be easy](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/26/fixing-broncos-offensive-line-mess/) (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)*

The Broncos 2016 offensive line was worse than the 2015 bunch. This 2017 offensive line has to be more physical, cohesive and more disciplined than in each of the past two seasons.*

Broncos Mailbag: QB answer is status quo (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Sometimes, you just have to hang in there, especially with young quarterbacks. My advice for the Broncos regarding their quarterback situation is to do nothing.

Elway: Broncos keep three key defensive assistants (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Team sources had consistently said in recent weeks that Kollar, Herring and Pagac were expected to be retained, but Elway's confirmation was the first public acknowledgement. The Broncos had announced Woods' promotion, as well as the additions of Marcus Robertson as the defensive backs coach and Johnnie Lynn as the assistant defensive backs coach.

Broncos' offseason needs on display in loss that changed their season (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Though their reign as champions will conclude when the last seconds of Super Bowl LI tick off, the Denver Broncos' chance to defend their title really ended with a dismal Nov. 27 home loss against Kansas City.

Where do the Broncos rank in best Super Bowls ever? (Nate Davis, USA Today)

Denver QB John Elway finally got his first ring (on his fourth attempt), though MVP Terrell Davis was the day's star (157 rushing yards, 3 TDs). The AFC also ended a 14-year losing streak to the NFC.

WATCH: Miller Mic’d up at 2017 Pro Bowl Practice (NFL.com)

Go behind-the-scenes of the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl practices with Von Miller.

Opponents' perspective on Broncos' coaching staff (Aric DiLalla)

Opposing Pro Bowlers reacted to their coaches' new roles with the Broncos, and what they expect from them in Denver.

'Perfect timing' for Air Force's first Senior Bowl selection, Jalen Robinette (Andrew Mason)

A recent change from the Department of Defense opens up pro opportunities for prospects like Robinette, who averaged an astonishing 27.4 yards per catch last season.

Correspondent Talib takes the mic at the Pro Bowl (DenverBroncos.com)*

Special correspondent Aqib Talib asks his teammates questions at the Pro Bowl on Thursday. *