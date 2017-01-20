Broncos, Briefly: Friday, January 20, 2017

Broncos influenced Joseph's career long before he became head coach](http://www.espn.com/blog/denver-broncos/post/_/id/24802/broncos-influenced-vance-josephs-career-long-before-he-was-teams-coach) (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)*

In his 14 years as an NFL assistant, Joseph worked under three head coaches who have been on the Broncos' staff at some point in their respective careers -- Mike Nolan, Gary Kubiak and Adam Gase. Mike Singletary and Marvin Lewis are the only coaches for whom Joseph has worked who have not passed through the Broncos' hallways.*

Get your tickets for Northern Colorado Sports Awards with Von (Kevin Lytle, Coloradoan)

Denver Broncos star Von Miller is the guest speaker of the Coloradoan's second annual Northern Colorado Sports Awards Show, which will be held at 7 p.m. May 15 at the BEC.

Broncos offensive staff a perfect contrast of the head coach (Zac Stevens, BSN Denver)

While the coaching staff isn't yet finalized, as of Thursday the key pieces were in place. Outside of Joseph, one the offensive side of the ball, ample experience was a constant that ran through the new staff.

How President Obama inspired a new wave of athlete activism (Jacob Feldman, Sports Illustrated)

Obama's involvement with the NFL and its players would continue as football and politics became entwined over eight years marked by debate.

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. mocks Garett Bolles to Broncos, but sees depth at tight end, defense (Andrew Mason)

Bolles was one of three offensive tackles in Kiper's first mock, largely because he considers this a "mediocre year" for OTs.