Joseph takes helm, ready for “reboot” of Denver Broncos (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

He appreciates the pressure cooker of Denver, where fielding a winning Broncos team is not an intent but an expectation. He's cut from the same cloth.

Joseph is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos — here are 7 facts you should know about him (Rhiannon Walker, The Undefeated)

Joseph's hire puts him in a category with a very small, but very important, fraternity of black coaches in the NFL. **

Joseph pledges return of 'swagger' to Broncos offense (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)"It's a great place, it's a great town to work in, it's a special place because it's about winning,'' Joseph said. "That's my goal here -- to win.''

Joseph preaches 'open' battle at QB for Broncos (Marc Sessler, NFL.com)

Introducing the team's new head coach on Thursday, Elway quipped to reporters: "I will say this, he's very smart. He's an ex-quarterback."

Broncos have entrusted Vance Joseph with a very specific mission (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)*

In fact, the only time Elway mentioned a side of the ball during the search is when he stated, "The one thing that I want to make sure is that we don't take a step back on defense." *

Vance Joseph's introductory press conference (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos introduce Vance Joseph as the 16th head coach in franchise history.

Joseph wants Broncos' schemes 'to fit the players' (Andrew Mason)

Joseph brings tactical flexibility and a willingness to make drastic decisions when necessary.

Elway: Connecting with players Joseph's strength (Phil Milani)

John Elway sits down with BTV's Phil Milani to talk about why Vance Joseph was the right hire and how he can continue the Broncos winning culture.

Joseph on Broncos roster, culture (Phil Milani)*

Newly hired Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph sits down with BTV's Phil Milani to talk about the winning culture in Denver and being the first black head coach in franchise history. *

Broncos brass finds their guy as "well-rounded" Joseph earns first opportunity (Aric DiLalla)

Vance Joseph's journey to become the 16th head coach of the Denver Broncos ended Thursday as he and his family were introduced shortly after 12 p.m.