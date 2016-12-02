Broncos, Briefly: Friday, December 2, 2016

Elway, the greatest Bronco ever, is also the Elway of NFL general managers (Sam Farmer, LA Times)

Elway, 56, doesn't take to losing. His competitive spirit knows no bounds.

Miller has the look of a potential Player of the Year candidate (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Wade Phillips has seen a lot of things in his 39 NFL seasons, so he certainly knows what a Defensive Player of Year looks like.

Phillips on Bear Bryant, a first plane ride and Jacksonville (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Phillips said Thursday that the trip was his first time on an airplane and that he still has a photo taken of Phillips and Bryant.

Broncos defense’s knack for closing games has vanished; here’s how they plan to remedy the recent trend (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)*

Denver's defense, long the strength of the team, has squandered a lead late in each of its past two games. At New Orleans, a blocked extra point and score distracted from an alarming two-minute collapse. *

NFL lets players show off creativity, cleats, causes (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

More than 500 players will lace up customized cleats reflecting their charitable causes during Week 13 as part of the league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

WATCH: Broncos surprise cancer patient at UCHealth (DenverBroncos.com)

In an effort to raise awareness about men's health, several Broncos players and cheerleaders surprised a cancer patient at UCHealth.

Five Broncos things you should know: Lynch, picking up the pieces on special teams, and more (Andrew Mason, DenverBroncos.com)

The late letdown by the defense at the end of regulation stole the headlines after last Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs, but the Broncos might have been comfortably in front in the final moments if it weren't for a series of special-teams miscues.