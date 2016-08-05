Broncos, Briefly: Friday, August 5, 2016

Green "red hot" star of Broncos practice (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

The "red hot" star of Dove Valley Thursday was tight end Virgil Green. The sixth-year tight end is trying to establish himself as the leading tight end in a battle with Jeff Heuerman and Garrett Graham. He made his statement Thursday as a receiver speaking in the red zone.

McManus offers Tucker chance to make good on 84-yard claim (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Justin Tucker must be up there with the Denver altitude. The Baltimore Raven is a real good kicker. But he's not that good.

Broncos receiver Thomas wants to show 'what I'm really about' (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

When Demaryius Thomas looks back on the 2015 season, he sees some good, some bad, some question marks and he sees possibilities.

McGovern faced with huge opportunity on the offensive line (Andre Simone, BSNDenver.com)

Over the last two practices, going back to Monday, rookie Connor McGovern has been working with the first team, getting a rare early chance for a late-round pick.

Training Camp Observations: Greener pastures ahead for Broncos' tight ends (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSNDenver.com)

In 2016, though, Green is almost certain to get those opportunities as he is a lock to be one of the starting tight ends come the regular season. On Thursday, the 28-year-old showed exactly the potential folks have been talking about for so long, catching four, count 'em, four touchdowns in the live periods.

*Behind the scenes at 2016 Hall of Fame Gold Jacket ceremony (NFL.com)

Thursday night saw Brett Favre, Tony Dungy, Orlando Pace, Marvin Harrison, Kevin Greene and Edward DeBartolo receive their golden jackets as the newest enshrinees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here's what it looked like behind the scenes.*

