Broncos, Brandon Marshall irked by 'dirty' label

The perception of dirty play comes from helmet-to-helmet collisions that for decades were a standard part of the game, but in recent years have been targeted for elimination via myriad rules changes in an attempt to improve player safety. The frequency of those types of impacts has dropped, and the punishment for those plays has increased. But given the nature of the sport, complete eradication of suchhits is a virtual impossibility.

Further, defenses face a conundrum, particularly when it comes to the era of super-sized quarterbacks. If defenders can't hit high and can't go low, they're left with trying to tackle the players' chest and midsection -- and increasing the risk of simply bouncing off the quarterback.

Quarterbacks haven't gotten taller over the years; the average height of today's starting quarterbacks is 6-foot-3.16 inches, which is actually 0.09 inches shorter than the average of the primary starters in 1990. But they have gotten bigger and stronger; the 1990 starters weighed an average of 209.6 pounds; today's starters average 224.8 pounds, a 15.2-pound increase.