Denver Broncos | News

Broncos, Brandon Marshall irked by 'dirty' label

Sep 12, 2016 at 08:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

marshall_brandon_CP_160912.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --If your defense attacks quarterbacks with the speed and frequency of the Broncos, you're going to have some collisions. And given the difficulty of adjusting one's trajectory at full speed with little room before contact, sometimes helmets are going to be involved.

But there's a difference between being having those types of plays and being a "dirty" team. That implies not merely a desire to stop an opponent with the context of the game, but to injure and harm beyond it.

And that word understandably rankles the Broncos.

"I disagree with it," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "We play hard. We're going to continue to play hard."

"I just don't think that's what we are," added inside linebacker Todd Davis. "We're not malicious. We don't intentionally go to hurt anybody. We just play hard. We play physical and we play hard. I don't believe we're malicious or a dirty defense at all."

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall knows he could face a fine from the league for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Carolina's Cam Newton last Thursday that did not draw a penalty. But he knows what dirty play is like -- and he asserted that his play was not anything of the sort.

"'Dirty' is intentional," Marshall said, recounting a story from his University of Nevada days as an example.

"One time, I was in college, and I made a tackle, and there's a pile," he remembered. "I saw a player from Utah State run around the pile -- and I'm on the ground still -- he ran around, he grabbed my ankle, he twisted it and stepped on it. That's dirty. You know what I'm saying? Stuff like that. We don't do stuff like that."

The perception of dirty play comes from helmet-to-helmet collisions that for decades were a standard part of the game, but in recent years have been targeted for elimination via myriad rules changes in an attempt to improve player safety. The frequency of those types of impacts has dropped, and the punishment for those plays has increased. But given the nature of the sport, complete eradication of suchhits is a virtual impossibility.

Further, defenses face a conundrum, particularly when it comes to the era of super-sized quarterbacks. If defenders can't hit high and can't go low, they're left with trying to tackle the players' chest and midsection -- and increasing the risk of simply bouncing off the quarterback.

Quarterbacks haven't gotten taller over the years; the average height of today's starting quarterbacks is 6-foot-3.16 inches, which is actually 0.09 inches shorter than the average of the primary starters in 1990. But they have gotten bigger and stronger; the 1990 starters weighed an average of 209.6 pounds; today's starters average 224.8 pounds, a 15.2-pound increase.

The heaviest starting quarterback in 1990 was Mark Rypien, who at 234 pounds was considered relatively immobile; he had a career total of 166 rushing yards on 127 attempts in 12 pro seasons. Today, eight quarterbacks are at least 234 pounds, including the 250-pound Newton and the 234-pound Andrew Luck, both of whom are considered among the game's best quarterbacks on the ground.

If you stop and square up on these quarterbacks, they can run around you. If you don't hit in the right spot, you are penalized.

"Absolutely," said Marshall. "And I feel for [Darian] Stewart and them safeties. Those guys are 200 pounds, 210 pounds, so when they get a 250-pound guy running at them, they're going to either hit them high or low," Marshall said. "They're going to get them down any way they can.

"[Cam] is bigger than all of our linebackers."

And it takes extreme awareness and proper positioning to bring him down.

"We just play hard, man," Marshall said. "We hit hard. We play fast. We play faster than any defense in the league, in my opinion. So just because we hit Cam in the head a couple of times, that doesn't make us dirty.

"Look at some of the dirty players in the league -- there are a lot of dirty players. And that's not our m.o."

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising