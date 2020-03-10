Broncos awarded three compensatory picks for 2020 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos have added to their capital for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Denver was awarded three compensatory picks on Tuesday, the NFL announced.

The Broncos will pick up an extra fifth-round pick (No. 178 overall) and two additional seventh-round picks (Nos. 252, 254).

The NFL awards compensatory picks to franchises based on a formula that calculates the net loss of free agents from the previous year's free-agency period. Teams can be awarded as many as four compensatory selections in a draft, beginning with a third-round pick.

The Broncos lost Shaquil Barrett, Tramaine Brock, Max Garcia, Matt Paradis, Bradley Roby and Billy Turner in free agency last year, while they added Bryce Callahan, Kareem Jackson and Ja'Wuan James.

The formula then allocated three picks to the Broncos for this year. Only the Patriots were allocated more compensatory picks for this year's draft.

The Broncos have now been awarded 21 compensatory picks since the system began in 1993. The team has used compensatory selections on players including Justin Simmons, Trevor Siemian, Will Parks and Isaac Yiadom.

The Broncos currently hold 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including five picks in the first three rounds. Denver is slated to pick three times in the third round.

Denver has reportedly agreed to send the lower of their two fourth-round picks to the Jaguars in exchange for cornerback A.J. Bouye. That trade cannot become official until March 18.

DENVER'S PICKS FOR THE 2020 NFL DRAFT:

First round: One selection (15th overall)

Second round: One selection

Third round: Three selections

Fourth round: Two selections*

Fifth round: One selection

Sixth round: One selection

Seventh round: Three selections