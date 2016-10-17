Broncos awarded Billy Turner off waivers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos made a move to fortify their offensive-line depth Monday, claiming Billy Turner off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
To clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Turner, they released offensive lineman Darrion Weems.
A third-round pick of the Dolphins in 2014, Turner was waived twice last week -- first by the Miami Dolphins after being pressed into service at left tackle with Branden Albert and Laremy Tunsil out, then by the Ravens, after they claimed him on Oct. 12.
The North Dakota State product started the final 12 games last season for the Dolphins at right guard.