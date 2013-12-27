Broncos at Raiders: Top Storylines

A win against the Raiders or a loss by New England means the road to the Super Bowl runs through Denver. Since New England plays Buffalo at the same time as Denver's game against Oakland, there won't be a way for the team to have clinched the one seed before stepping on the field.

"The good thing is we don't worry about the Patriots," defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said. "All we have to do is win and that's what we're focused on. As long as we control Terrelle Pryor on defense and get off the field and get our offense on the field more than we are out there then we'll have no worries."

Having the top playoff seed doesn't guarantee anything more than hosting a Divisional round matchup, but the idea of getting to stay home for the playoffs is one that sounded good to safety Mike Adams.

"You know that's the goal but it really doesn't matter where you're seeded, but it's definitely important to have everybody come through here – come through Denver," Adams said. "It's a great thing to have home-field advantage and a first week bye and all that stuff. We're definitely looking forward to just taking care of business and moving forward."'

Pryor Back in the Pocket