Broncos at Chargers: Inside the Numbers
Nov 11, 2013 at 11:26 PM
"I am appreciative of him and happy that we have him," safety Justin Simmons said. "I am excited for him to keep leading the offense and find ways for us to close out the rest of the games this season."
When an opportunity doesn't come around often, you do whatever you can to make the most of it. And that's what led Brett Rypien to practice a play he'd never run in a game — and perhaps never would — alone in his hotel room on Saturday night.