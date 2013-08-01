Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Assigned Cornerback Via Waivers

Aug 01, 2013

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A day after cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suffered an ankle injury, the Broncos added another defensive back to the roster.

The club was assigned cornerback Nigel Malone via waivers from Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Malone, a college free agent who was originally signed by the Colts before being picked up by the Steelers on June 5, played two seasons at Kansas State University. He snared 12 interceptions with the Wildcats while starting all 26 possible games.

After transferring from City College of San Francisco -- where he grabbed seven interceptions -- he was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American in 2011.

In 2012, Malone was a preseason All-American and All-Big 12 selection before registering 51 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble as a senior.

