Broncos announce partnership with Popongo, a locally produced indoor/outdoor game

Jun 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced a partnership with Popongo, an engaging indoor/outdoor game locally produced in Denver.

The interactive game will be featured at Broncos training camp practices and on game days at Mane Street and VIP tailgating areas. No two Popongo boards look alike, as each board is handcrafted.

"We're beyond excited to have this partnership with the Broncos and look forward to bringing the joy of Popongo to Broncos fans at Broncos Training Camp and Empower Field at Mile High," said Popongo inventor and Chief Executive Officer Errol Anderson.

Anderson, a Jamaican-born Denver resident, developed the game during the early stages of quarantine. It quickly became a success and garnered international attention when Popongo was named one of the official sponsors of the Jamaican bobsled team in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

A proud minority-owned business, Popongo's mission is to create jobs, support other minority-owned businesses and give back to the Denver community.

