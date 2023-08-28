Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

Aug 28, 2023 at 01:05 PM
230828_LuchaLibre

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have partnered with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), marking the first-ever collaboration between an NFL franchise and CMLL, the team announced.

The partnership comes at a time when CMLL is celebrating its 90th anniversary and will feature two exhibitions in Denver and Mexico City.

The first exhibition of Lucha Olímpica, will feature Miles the Mascot and five of his friends on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Coached by Tony Salazar, a retired Mexican professional wrestler and trainer who has trained some of the most important luchadores of the CMLL, the mascots will kickoff the 90th anniversary celebrations for the CMLL.

Empower Field at Mile High will host Luchadores Místico, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Volador Jr. in a pregame exhibition of Lucha Libre during the Broncos' Oct. 22, home game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos and CMLL will also release limited edition T-shirt designed by Mexico native and Colorado artist, Armando Silva, which celebrates NFL and Lucha Libre. The merchandise will be available at the Broncos Team Stores in Denver and at Dicass Sports stores in Mexico City starting in October.

Lucha libre (meaning "freestyle wrestling") is the term for the style of professional wrestling originating in Mexico. Since its introduction to Mexico in the early 20th century, it has developed into a unique form of the genre, characterized by colorful masks, rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers, and "high-flying".

About Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co., Ltd. (CMLL)

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) is a professional promoter of Lucha Libre based in Mexico City. CMLL is one of the oldest and most prestigious Lucha Libre organizations in the world, having been founded in 1933 by Salvador Lutteroth González. CMLL is known for its high-quality lucha libre matches, featuring some of the most talented wrestlers from Mexico and around the world. It has produced iconic wrestlers like Místico, Volador, Atlantis as well as many legendary wrestlers like Blue Demon, Black Shadow, and El Santo. For media inquiries, contact Armando Padilla (a.padilla@narenamexico.mx).

Related Content

news

Broncos announce Fox Sports Mexico as international preseason broadcast partner

The Denver Broncos agreed to a multi-year partnership with FOX Sports Mexico as the club's international preseason broadcast partner, the team announced Friday. 

news

Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery Release Limited-Edition Bourbon and Vodka Bottles 

Breckenridge Vodka named Official Vodka of the Denver Broncos
news

Broncos half-priced tickets to go on sale Tuesday, July 25

A limited inventory of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2023 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. MDT.
news

Broncos digital and broadcast teams honored with four Emmy Awards (Heartland Chapter) for content

The Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional Emmy chapters across the United States that awards excellence in all areas of media and television. Heartland Emmy awards were presented at the 37th Annual Awards Gala on Sunday in Denver and Oklahoma City.
news

Broncos name MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Johnson brings more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise to the Broncos.
news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Broncos to participate in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The program, which is in its second year, places medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery in one-month clinical rotations with NFL clubs.

news

Broncos to unveil Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High this season

The spacious 9,040 square-foot Club, situated on the east side of the stadium, will feature Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor and Broncos memorabilia.

news

Denver Broncos and Centura Health announce 10-year partnership, training facility naming rights agreement

"We're excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community," Broncos President Damani Leech said.
news

Broncos single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday, May 11

Ticket availability will vary, as the Broncos have sold out 394 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation announces new vision, mission & values serving Broncos Country

Following a comprehensive review and strategic planning process involving the Foundation Board of Directors, the Denver Broncos Foundation will use the new framework to support high-impact programs focused on youth throughout the community.
Advertising