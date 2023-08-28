Broncos announce partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have partnered with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), marking the first-ever collaboration between an NFL franchise and CMLL, the team announced.

The partnership comes at a time when CMLL is celebrating its 90th anniversary and will feature two exhibitions in Denver and Mexico City.

The first exhibition of Lucha Olímpica, will feature Miles the Mascot and five of his friends on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Coached by Tony Salazar, a retired Mexican professional wrestler and trainer who has trained some of the most important luchadores of the CMLL, the mascots will kickoff the 90th anniversary celebrations for the CMLL.

Empower Field at Mile High will host Luchadores Místico, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Volador Jr. in a pregame exhibition of Lucha Libre during the Broncos' Oct. 22, home game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos and CMLL will also release limited edition T-shirt designed by Mexico native and Colorado artist, Armando Silva, which celebrates NFL and Lucha Libre. The merchandise will be available at the Broncos Team Stores in Denver and at Dicass Sports stores in Mexico City starting in October.

Lucha libre (meaning "freestyle wrestling") is the term for the style of professional wrestling originating in Mexico. Since its introduction to Mexico in the early 20th century, it has developed into a unique form of the genre, characterized by colorful masks, rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers, and "high-flying".

About Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co., Ltd. (CMLL)