Broncos announce inactives for Week 11 matchup vs. Vikings

DENVER — The Broncos have announced their inactives ahead of a Week 11 prime-time matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Safety P.J. Locke is the only Broncos player who is inactive due to injury.

Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, inside linebacker Ben Niemann, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth and outside linebacker Elijah Garcia are Denver's other inactive players.

Tackle Garett Bolles and running back Samaje Perine are active for the game after being added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants. Neither player was assigned a game status on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, which indicated Bolles and Perine would be available to play.