Broncos announce inactive players for Week 8 vs. Kansas City

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have announced their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

Safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth, nose tackle Keondre Coburn and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia will be inactive for Denver's Week 8 game.

Skinner and Forsyth have yet to appear in a game for the Broncos this season. Incoom was last active in Week 4, while Garcia last played in Week 5 against the Jets. Coburn has been inactive in each of the Broncos' two games since joining the team on Oct. 20.

Cornerback Riley Moss, who was inactive in Week 7, is again active for the Broncos.