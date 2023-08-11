Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce Fox Sports Mexico as international preseason broadcast partner

Aug 11, 2023 at 01:53 PM
230811_FoxSportsMexico
Photography by Tiki Taka/2023 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos agreed to a multi-year partnership with FOX Sports Mexico as the club's international preseason broadcast partner, the team announced Friday.

"We are proud to launch this partnership with FOX Sports Mexico as a way to bring Broncos Fanáticos closer to the team," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Dennis Moore said. "FOX Sports delivers excellent programming to viewers, and we're looking forward to collaboratively highlighting Broncos games and content to our international fans."

FOX Sports Mexico will carry Denver's home preseason contest, when the Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 26. Additionally through the partnership, fans in Mexico will be able to view exclusive Broncos programming.

Viewers can watch Broncos games live on their local FOX Sports Mexico station or through the FOX Sports MX App.

"We are excited to welcome the Denver Broncos to the FOX Sports Mexico family," Andrea Pérez García-Escudero, General Manager of FOX Sports Mexico said. "FOX Sports' continued commitment to providing viewers with some of the best NFL content and live coverage of events, is reflected in this new partnership."

FOX Sports Mexico is a leading sports broadcaster. The preseason home to three Global Markets Program teams, the pay-TV channel features 24-hours of programming.

More information regarding Broncos programming on FOX Sports Mexico will be released at a later date.

