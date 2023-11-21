Broncos announce fourth annual Broncos Business Boost program to support local Colorado businesses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have announced the fourth annual Broncos Business Boost program, which encourages fans and the Colorado community to support local businesses.

Broncos Business Boost is committed to helping local businesses expand and prosper in the state of Colorado.

The program, which is proudly supported by U.S. Bank, Coca-Cola, Verizon, United Airlines, FedEx and Xcel Energy, will run until Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

During the first three years of the program, over 1,500 local businesses were nominated, with more than $300,000 in prize value awarded to those businesses and Broncos fans.

Fans can nominate deserving local businesses for the Broncos Business Boost. Three grand prize winners will be selected and will receive $7,500 in U.S. Bank gift cards and United Airlines flight vouchers, in addition to a "Broncos Business Boost Advertising Package." The "Broncos Business Boost Advertising Package" consists of digital advertising on DenverBroncos.com, social support from Broncos Business Boost and Broncos Promos social media accounts, Broncos autographed items and game tickets during the Broncos' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 31 (2:25 p.m. MT kickoff).