Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery release limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery, the Official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, released limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blend of the series.

Encased in a commemorative throwback orange or blue bottle, the label pays homage to the Broncos Mile High Era by commemorating the 60th anniversary of the team's classic 1962 logo.

Fans aged 21 or older can purchase the limited-edition bottle across the State of Colorado beginning on Monday, Aug. 8.

To make the Mile High Blend, Broncos Alumni Jake Plummer (blue) and Broncos Ring of Famer Karl Mecklenburg (orange) faced off to see who can blend the better whiskey. By scanning a QR code on the back of the label, fans 21 and older can vote for their favorite blend (orange or blue) and enter for a chance to win prizes.

"Last year's Broncos Bourbon blends were not only a hit with our Colorado fans, but the whiskey industry as a whole," Breckenridge Distillery Founder Bryan Nolt said. "We're so excited to continue our partnership with the Broncos to bring Broncos and whiskey fans across the country the Mile High Blends to enjoy this season."

The first collaboration of the series, the Champions Blend, garnered recognition in the whiskey world by being named Best American Blended Whiskey, Limited Release and Campaign Innovator of the Year by Whisky Magazine at the World Whiskies Awards.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit: http://breckenridgedistillery.com/bourbon-of-denver-broncos/.

