Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery release limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends

Aug 04, 2022 at 10:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery, the Official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, released limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blend of the series.

Encased in a commemorative throwback orange or blue bottle, the label pays homage to the Broncos Mile High Era by commemorating the 60th anniversary of the team's classic 1962 logo.

Fans aged 21 or older can purchase the limited-edition bottle across the State of Colorado beginning on Monday, Aug. 8.

To make the Mile High Blend, Broncos Alumni Jake Plummer (blue) and Broncos Ring of Famer Karl Mecklenburg (orange) faced off to see who can blend the better whiskey. By scanning a QR code on the back of the label, fans 21 and older can vote for their favorite blend (orange or blue) and enter for a chance to win prizes.

"Last year's Broncos Bourbon blends were not only a hit with our Colorado fans, but the whiskey industry as a whole," Breckenridge Distillery Founder Bryan Nolt said. "We're so excited to continue our partnership with the Broncos to bring Broncos and whiskey fans across the country the Mile High Blends to enjoy this season."

The first collaboration of the series, the Champions Blend, garnered recognition in the whiskey world by being named Best American Blended Whiskey, Limited Release and Campaign Innovator of the Year by Whisky Magazine at the World Whiskies Awards.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit: http://breckenridgedistillery.com/bourbon-of-denver-broncos/.

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery". Founded in 2008, we are most widely known for our blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Our Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US. The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, our Breckenridge Gin and PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey received Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2021, Breckenridge Gin was named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

