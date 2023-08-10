Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery Release Limited-Edition Bourbon and Vodka Bottles 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery, the Official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, will release two limited-edition bourbon blends, as well as a commemorative vodka bottle, it was announced.

Breckenridge Distillery signed a multi-year agreement to become the Official Vodka of the Denver Broncos and will release a limited-edition vodka bottle in honor of the team's white alternate helmet. The bottle depicts the "Snowcapped" helmet, which will be worn for two home games in the 2023-24 season.

The "Back-to-Back Blend" bourbon bottles, which commemorate the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1997 and '98, will feature either an orange or blue label corresponding to the group of Broncos alumni, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders alumni and super fans who blended the batches. Ed McCaffrey (orange) and Alfred Williams (blue) from the 1998 winning team are among the alumni who helped craft the blends.

By scanning a QR code on the label, fans 21 and older can vote for their favorite blend (orange or blue) and enter for a chance to win prizes.

Additionally, Breckenridge Distillery will issue select ready-to-drink "RIKI" canned cocktails to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Super Bowl. The Broncos' logo will appear on the backs of the cans, along with text acknowledging the 1998 World Championship.

As an expansion of the partnership, the team announced in May that Empower Field at Mile High will unveil the Breckenridge Bourbon Club this season. The premium hospitality space offers members exclusive access to the ground-level experience which has all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and lower 100-level seating.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit: http://breckenridgedistillery.com/bourbon-of-denver-broncos/.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.