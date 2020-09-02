Broncos agree to trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Giants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.

Yiadom, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started nine games in his two seasons with the Broncos. He tallied one interception, seven passes defensed and 63 tackles during his 29 total games.

He started the first three games of the 2019 season before seeing his defensive snaps drop from Weeks 4-11. He then started the team's final five games of the year.

The Boston College product had been competing in training camp for the team's No. 3 cornerback position in a crowded room that includes A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, De'Vante Bausby, Davontae Harris, Essang Bassey, Michael Ojemudia and Duke Dawson Jr.