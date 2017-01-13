Broncos agree to terms with Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Bill Musgrave and Mike McCoy are together again.

Fewer than two hours after McCoy was named offensive coordinator Friday, the Broncos announced the hiring of Musgrave as the team's quarterbacks coach as Head Coach Vance Joseph continues the process of putting together his staff.

Musgrave and McCoy first worked together during the Broncos' 1995 training camp and preseason, after Musgrave joined the Broncos following four seasons as a backup in San Francisco. He remained with the Broncos for two seasons before breaking into coaching on the staff of the Oakland Raiders in 1997.

He spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Carolina Panthers in 1999 as quarterbacks coach. A year later, McCoy joined Musgrave in Carolina, but after the 2000 season, their paths diverged until now.

Musgrave also spent two seasons (2001-02) at the University of Virginia before breaking back into the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04). He also worked one season in Washington (2005), five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2006-10) and three with the Minnesota Vikings (2011-13) before returning to Philadelphia as quarterbacks coach in 2014 and moving on to Oakland the last two seasons, where he helped develop Derek Carr into one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks.

Of Musgrave's 18 previous seasons in the NFL, eight were spent as an offensive coordinator, with one as an assistant head coach (Atlanta, 2010).