Broncos Adopt New NFL Policy to Enhance Public Safety

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Sports Authority Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that they have adopted the new NFL policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium.

The NFL Committee on Stadium Security in May unanimously recommended the implementation of this measure that will enhance public safety and make it easier for fans to gain access in all stadiums. It was discussed with all clubs at the May league meeting and will be implemented at all NFL stadiums beginning with preseason games.

"We want our fans to have fun on gameday, and most importantly, we want them to be safe," Broncos President Joe Ellis said. "Our organization fully supports this new NFL policy, and we will work with our fans to implement this essential safety enhancement for Broncos games."

While the league policy strongly encourages fans to not bring any type of bags, the NFL outlined today what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

"Our fans deserve to be in a safe and secure environment," said Jeffrey Miller, NFL vice president and chief security officer. "Public safety is our top priority. This will make the job of checking items much more efficient and effective. We will be able to deliver a better and quicker experience at the gates and also provide a safer environment. We appreciate our fans' cooperation."

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans will continue to be able to enjoy their tailgate activities in the parking lots and to do so with greater safety and the knowledge that their entry into the stadium will be smoother and faster.

In recent years, the Broncos have enhanced their already comprehensive safety plans with the additional measures such as pat downs, bag checks and metal detectors.

This new public safety measure is being successfully used at other large venues. The University of Michigan, Penn State University and Michigan State University do not permit any bags while the TD Garden in Boston only permits clutch bags.

Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter NFL stadiums through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect at all stadiums.