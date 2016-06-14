Brandon Marshall, Broncos agree to terms on four-year extension

Marshall stepped in and ensured the defense didn't miss a step. He was so effective that when Trevathan returned, the Broncos reshuffled the unit to keep Marshall on the field.

That's what a great player does. When he takes the baton, he sprints so fast with it that you cannot wrest it from his grasp.

Trevathan would suffer further injuries, so Marshall was back on the weak side for the rest of 2014, but when 2015 arrived and Wade Phillips installed a 3-4 alignment, they were together as one of the best inside-linebacker tandems in the league.

Now Marshall is on his own, with young players like Todd Davis, Corey Nelson and Zaire Anderson grappling for the chance to play alongside him. He wants to continue tackling everything in sight. But he also wants to lead, and showed what kind of example he wanted to set by taking part in offseason work this year -- an unusual choice given that he didn't sign his second-round tender in the hopes of getting a long-term contract.

Marshall said that he signed an injury waiver so that he would not be placed on the non-football injury list if he suffered an offseason injury that kept him from playing in the regular season.

"To stay away, that's not me," Marshall said May 26. "I feel comfortable. I feel good being here."