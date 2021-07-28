Denver Broncos | News

Bradley Chubb held out of team drills, Broncos to wait 'another couple days before we cut him loose'

Jul 28, 2021 at 01:13 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb did not participate in team drills during the Broncos' first practice of training camp, and it will "probably be another couple days before we cut him loose," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.

"We want to get him in shape, because he was really not able to do much in good bit of May, good bit of June," Fangio said. "So we've got to get him in shape first."

Chubb underwent ankle surgery this offseason but was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The 2020 Pro Bowler said the ankle is "feeling really good" ahead of Wednesday's practice.

"[I] did a lot of rehab on it this past couple months leading up to this, so I'm ready to go and excited for the opportunity," Chubb told DenverBroncos.com's Sydney Jones.

Chubb was the only player on the active roster — excluding those on the PUP list — to work on a side field on Wednesday. 

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who tore his ACL in early November, participated in drills on a limited basis.

"He's doing good," Fangio said. "He took part today in all the drills. Obviously, we're limiting his snaps and limiting how much he's working, but I believe his injury was [early November], operation [later] in November. So he's doing great."

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, who battled a slight hamstring injury this offseason, was held out near the end of practice.

"He just got a little tightness, nothing to worry [about]," Fangio said. "A cramp, I believe. But other than that, [he's] fine."

