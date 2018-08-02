Bill Musgrave lends helping hand as tradition of mentoring young QBs continues

As Musgrave has worked with various quarterbacks, he's tweaked the details of his instruction, but the method has largely stayed the same.

"I think all of us as teachers and coaches have our routines, we have our buzz words that we probably learned from our respective coaches," Musgrave said. "I definitely utilize those, those are common. Everybody is different. I think you need to customize it and tailor it to every individual player."

Both Lynch and Kelly still have plenty of room for progress, so Musgrave's job is not yet complete. The young players both need extended playing time, and consistency remains an important goal for which to strive.

But in his first full offseason as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, Musgrave seems to have given both players the assistance needed to take a step forward.

Above all, the relationship seems to be a partnership.

So while quarterback, at times, can seem like a pretty lonely position on the field when a team is facing a third-and-long, Musgrave has done his best to ensure his players know he's in the fight with them.

"We go hand in hand," Musgrave said. "We're all in it together, as you know. We work together and we feel like there's good synergy and collaboration. All of us take pride in being good teachers and good students at the same time."