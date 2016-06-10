Best of KOA's Denver Broncos Locker Room Party

Lewis:* Shaq had a breakout season last year, just really, really impressive season for the Denver Broncos defense. ... Shaq, you were really able to make a mark last year, congratulations.*

Barrett: Yeah, I appreciate it. We compete every day in practice. Everybody wants to be one of the guys that can go out there and make a play. I strive to be the playmaker [and] game-changing guy. Everytime I'm out there I'm trying to make a big play.

*Lewis: What would you say is your strength, right now, at your position?*

Barrett: My speed.

Davis: He's slow. … He still doesn't want to race me, but he has some speed.

*Lewis: Who is the fastest? Not the cornerbacks.*

Barrett: Probably [OLB] Von [Miller]?

*Lewis: Justin, welcome, man. Welcome to Denver.*

Simmons: Thank you for having me.

*Lewis: It's great to have you here. I know the Broncos and the fans are really excited about having you on this football team.*

Simmons: I'm just as excited to get going and learn from the other guys like [safeties] Darian [Stewart] and T.J. Ward and everyone else that's been a veteran in that defense, that as we know is one of the best in NFL history.

*Lewis: Yeah, how's that feel coming out of college – not only to the Super Bowl champs, but also to one of the best defense's in the history of the NFL. That's got to be pretty exciting for you.*