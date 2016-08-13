Bennie Fowler out for a 'few weeks' after elbow injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Wide receiver Bennie Fowler suffered a small fracture in his right elbow and will miss "a few weeks," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Saturday.

"[It's] disappointing," Kubiak said. "He's really playing well, but we'll get him back. It's just going to take a little time."

Fowler, who blocked a punt in the second quarter of Thursday's game in Chicago, hurt his elbow covering a punt later in the game. He "put his hand in the ground, and I think it dislocated or something," Kubiak said.

He continued to play, however, and did not notice the injury until Friday morning, Fowler said.

Fowler continued playing, and told reporters he did not notice the injury until Friday morning. He said he will not need surgery, and that he "probably" can play in the Broncos' preseason finale against Arizona.

"The plan is kind of like OL Ty [Sambrailo] from a standpoint of we have to stabilize it here for a few days," Kubiak said. "We should be able to do all the running, conditioning, and all that but Bennie's going to miss a little time."

Fowler caught three passes for 18 yards on Thursday and is one of the leading contenders for the third wide receiver position behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.