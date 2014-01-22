Beadles to Appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos have a couple of days off from practice before returning to practice Thursday and so in that time, left guard Zane Beadles went to California to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

His appearance will air Wednesday at 3 p.m. MST on KUSA in Denver. In Colorado Springs it will air on channel KOAA and in Grand Junction in will air at 4 p.m. MT on KREX.

DeGeneres introduced Beadles to the audience and said that she found out it was his dream to dance with her and she "would be a monster to say no."

"It's a huge honor for me to be with such a generous person." Beadles told DeGeneres on the show. "The things that you do for people around the world is amazing."

They discussed his duties on the offensive line, what it's like to take ice baths and Beadles' foundation – the Zane Beadles Parade Foundation. His foundation aims to improve the lives of young people in unfortunate situations through new experiences, scholarships and financial assistance for medical recovery.

While on the show, Beadles was presented a check for $10,000 for his foundation.

Before his segment was over, DeGeneres gave Beadles a pair of compression shorts with the words "Ellen's got my blind side covered" on the rear.

"Now I'm on your side because I want you to win," DeGeneres said to Beadles. "Because you're here and I like you a lot."