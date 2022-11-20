Denver Broncos | News

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

Nov 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and wide receiver Kendall Hinton (shoulder) are active for the game.

Browning and Fleming could now see their first action for the first time since suffering their injuries against the Jets in Week 7. Compton has not appeared in a game this season, while Glasgow and Hinton suffered injuries against the Titans in Week 10.

Justin Simmons will also return to action after missing Week 10.

Denver previously ruled out fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee).

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

